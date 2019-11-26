 

Israeli PM steps up campaign against indictment with rally

  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

    Associated Press

 
Updated 11/26/2019 10:53 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Ramping up his attack on the state institutions responsible for his corruption indictment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking for a show of strength in a public protest Tuesday night in Tel Aviv.

His ruling Likud party is calling on supporters to demonstrate against what they call an attempted 'coup.' But with critics already deriding the move as sedition, the event could backfire if turnout is low and top Likud officials stay home.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With Israel facing a potential third election in less than a year, Netanyahu is seeking to put down any potential rebellion in Likud by rallying his hard-line base.

Despite calls for his resignation, Netanyahu seems determined to cling to power and fight the charges from the prime minister's office.

