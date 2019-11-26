Ukrainian journalist painted to '˜keep alive' in Russian jail

WARSAW, Poland -- A Ukrainian journalist convicted in Russia of spying and jailed for three years has described how he created paintings of cathedrals, lighthouses and soothing landscapes as a form of psychological therapy during his imprisonment.

Roman Sushchenko, who denies spying, says he would use unconventional materials, including ketchup and onions, for paints.

He says his artwork 'helped keep me alive.' Sushchenko sent his works to his family by mail - with only one failing to arrive.

A reporter for Ukrinform, Ukraine's state news agency, Sushchenko was imprisoned from 2016 until his release in September under a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

He spoke at a news conference Tuesday organized by the Polish Journalists Association - which is exhibiting reproductions of his works - and the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.