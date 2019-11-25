 

Winless Bengals bench rookie Finley, go back to Andy Dalton

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14) and Ryan Finley (5) stand on the sidelines during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Andy Dalton (14) and Ryan Finley (5) stand on the sidelines during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, right, forces a fumble the fumble off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, left, before recovering the ball for a turnover during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree, right, forces a fumble the fumble off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, left, before recovering the ball for a turnover during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

 
By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/25/2019 3:26 PM

CINCINNATI -- With the season slipping away and still no win to show for it, the Bengals are going back to Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Dalton would finish the season, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense. Finley completed only 47 percent of his passes during three starts, and the offense failed to score more than 13 points in any game.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The move came a day after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in which Finley fumbled twice.

The Bengals (0-11) are the NFL's only winless team as they get ready to host the Jets (4-7), who have won three straight. The 11-game losing streak in one season is the longest in franchise history.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 