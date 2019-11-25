 

US calls its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington

 
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG -- The U.S. has called its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington for consultations as Washington reevaluates its relationship with the country after a delay in implementing a fragile peace deal.

The unusual public U.S. State Department statement was echoed in a tweet Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the U.S. signals its frustration with the failure of South Sudan's rivals to meet this month's deadline to form a coalition government.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to postpone that key step for 100 days. They had faced a Nov. 12 deadline but said security and governance issues needed to be resolved.

The U.S. said the delay 'calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation's peace process.'

