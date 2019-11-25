Portuguese Flamengo coach receives honorary title in Rio
Updated 11/25/2019 12:23 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Rio de Janeiro has given an honorary citizen title to Portuguese Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, days after the club won both the Copa Libertadores and national championship trophies.
Jesus became emotional on Monday as he addressed city officials, talking about how 'football in Brazil is culture' and about the long history between Brazil and Portugal.
The coach took over Brazil's most popular club in June and is widely regarded as responsible for Flamengo's recent successes. The black-and-red team had not won the Copa Libertadores since the early 1980s, and the national championship trophy since 2009.
Flamengo will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.