Grains, livestock mixed
Updated 11/25/2019 10:51 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 11.6 cents at $5.25 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.6 cent at $3.71 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 8.6 cents at $3.206 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 5.4 cents at 8.96 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle up .12 cent at $1.1937 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost .10 cent at $1.4110 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .16 cent at .6082 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.