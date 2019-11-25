 

Helped by market rates, Greece repays IMF early

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/25/2019 12:28 PM

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's finance ministry says the country has completed an early repayment of loans to the International Monetary Fund worth 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

The action completed Monday had received the required approval from European bailout lenders and will help Greece lower its debt servicing costs by taking advantage of favorable market rates.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Greece completed its third successive international bailout program last year, after receiving rescue loans over eight years from its European Union partners and the IMF to avoid default and remain in the euro zone.

Greek government bond yields have fallen sharply in recent months, rivaling rates in fellow-euro zone member Italy and assisting Greece's return to markets. The yield on Greece's 10-year bond late Monday was 1.37%, tumbling from nearly 4% at the start of the year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 