AP source: Schiano, Rutgers can't reach deal on return

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Greg Schiano won't be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public. Schiano, who spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012, was offered an 8-year, $32 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff such as recruiting coordinators and strength and conditioning coaches, according to the person.

The two sides could not agree on what investments into facilities and infrastructure were needed for Rutgers to be able to compete in the Big Ten, the person said.

Nunzio Campanile has been the interim head coach following the firing of Chris Ash five games into his fourth season.

