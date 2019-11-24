 

Steelers' Rudolph '˜couldn't believe' claim of racial slur

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes during the first half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) passes during the first half an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks to pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, left, during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) looks to pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, left, during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/24/2019 7:20 PM

CINCINNATI -- Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says he 'couldn't believe' a claim that he used a racial slur against Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett before their altercation in Cleveland.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for yanking off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him with it near the end of the Browns' 21-7 victory on Nov. 14. ESPN reported that during his suspension hearing, Garrett told NFL officials that Rudolph had used a racial slur.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday, Rudolph repeated that he didn't make any such comment.

'It's totally untrue and I couldn't believe it and I couldn't believe he would go that route after the fact, but it is what it is,' Rudolph told reporters. 'I think I've moved on.'

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said last week that the league investigated Garrett's claim and 'found no such evidence' of the slur. The teams have a rematch next week in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 