Indiana lawmakers support raising legal age for tobacco use

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana lawmakers are voicing support for raising the state's legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says he supports raising the age from 18 to 21, along with majority of the House Republican caucus.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bosma and others who previously blocked the move says people could serve in the military, vote and buy a gun at the age of 18. He also notes an increase in youth vaping and related deaths and illnesses.

Bosma says he changed his mind because the armed services and veterans' groups support the age change.

Lawmakers are also pushing to raise taxes on tobacco products in an effort to curb use.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray also supports the measures but says moves on tax increases likely won't happen this session.

