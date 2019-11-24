3 teenage boys in custody after missing woman's body found

GARY, Ind. -- Authorities have taken three teenage boys into custody after a missing Indiana woman's body was found in an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

Adriana Saucedo of Portage was found dead Thursday evening after she was reported missing.

Portage police say the 27-year-old allegedly met with a Gary teen to buy a small amount of marijuana and was picked up from her home in 'a prearranged purchase.' Three teens allegedly robbed and fatally shot her in the car and dumped her body at the old school.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams say dozens of officers have been working on investigation, which is ongoing.

No charges have been announced.

Saucedo is being remembered as a caring person. Her nephew Isaiah Mangrum says she was the best aunt he 'could ever have.'