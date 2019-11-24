Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. The secretary of the U.S. Navy said Saturday, Nov. 23, he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Gallagher, who could lose his status as a Navy Seal. Associated Press

In this July 16, 2019, photo, acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Secretary of the U.S. Navy Spencer said Saturday, Nov. 23, he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Edward Gallagher, a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy Seal. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper has fired the secretary of the Navy in connection with the controversy over a SEAL whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

A Pentagon spokesman says in a statement Sunday that Esper has lost trust and confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer 'regarding his lack of candor' over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says Spencer submitted his resignation at Esper's request. Esper has also recommended to Trump a replacement.