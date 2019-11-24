 

'˜Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend

  • This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, "Frozen 2." (Disney via AP)

  • Character actors Voice actors from left to right, Kristoff, Anna, Elsa (2nd from right) and Olaf (far right) pose for photographers with voice actors, Josh Gad, centre left, Idina Menzel, centre and Jonathan Groff, centre right, upon arrival at the European premiere of 'Frozen 2', in central London, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

By JAKE COYLE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/24/2019 12:11 PM

NEW YORK -- Six years after 'Frozen' kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf's adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350 million worldwide.

The opening sets a record for an animated movie released outside of the summer season. The first 'Frozen' opened over Thanksgiving, earning $93 million in five days and $67 million for the three-day weekend.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'Frozen 2' reviews and audience reaction have been good but not as strong as those for 'Frozen.' Time will tell if the sequel can match the $1.28 billion of the original.

Last week's top film, 'Ford v Ferrari' slipped to a distant second with $16 million. The Mister Rogers drama 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' opened in third with $13.5 million.

