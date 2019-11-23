SuÃ¡rez, Vidal score in Barcelona's 2-1 fightback at LeganÃ©s
MADRID -- Luis SuÃ¡rez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona's recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place LeganÃ©s in the Spanish league on Saturday.
SuÃ¡rez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri's opener.
Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.
LeganÃ©s was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder RubÃ©n PÃ©rez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.
The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place AtlÃ©tico Madrid visits Granada.
Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports