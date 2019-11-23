SuÃ¡rez, Vidal score in Barcelona's 2-1 fightback at LeganÃ©s

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde stands on the touchline before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde gives instructions from the side line during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Leganes' goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, right, makes a save in front Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Lionel Messi after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, attempts a shot at goal in front of Leganes' Unai Bustinza during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Leganes and FC Barcelona at the Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday Nov. 23, 2019. Associated Press

MADRID -- Luis SuÃ¡rez and Arturo Vidal scored second-half goals to lead Barcelona's recovery in a 2-1 win at last-place LeganÃ©s in the Spanish league on Saturday.

SuÃ¡rez headed in a pass from Lionel Messi in the 53rd minute to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri's opener.

Substitute Vidal put Barcelona in front after a defensive error with 11 minutes left.

LeganÃ©s was close to taking a point against the defending champions until midfielder RubÃ©n PÃ©rez knocked a corner toward his own net, allowing an unmarked Vidal to tap in the winner.

The hard-fought victory left Barcelona three points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts Real Sociedad later. Third-place AtlÃ©tico Madrid visits Granada.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

