 

Watford loses 3-0 to Burnley, bottom of Premier League again

  • Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

  • Burnley's James Tarkowski (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Watford, at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Updated 11/23/2019 12:54 PM

WATFORD, England -- Watford returned to the bottom of the Premier League after losing 3-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Chris Wood's snap finish, Ashley Barnes' penalty and James Tarkowski's late strike condemned Watford to a club-record 11th straight home league match without a win.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Burnley moved into sixth place.

Barnes' penalty was awarded after a VAR check, with Jose Holebas adjudged to have brought the 30-year-old striker down in the area.

