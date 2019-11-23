Watford loses 3-0 to Burnley, bottom of Premier League again
Updated 11/23/2019 12:54 PM
WATFORD, England -- Watford returned to the bottom of the Premier League after losing 3-0 at home to Burnley on Saturday.
Chris Wood's snap finish, Ashley Barnes' penalty and James Tarkowski's late strike condemned Watford to a club-record 11th straight home league match without a win.
Burnley moved into sixth place.
Barnes' penalty was awarded after a VAR check, with Jose Holebas adjudged to have brought the 30-year-old striker down in the area.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.