France, Serbia handed wild-card entries for 2020 Davis Cup
MADRID -- The International Tennis Federation says France and Serbia have been given wild-card entries for the 2020 Davis Cup Finals.
They will join the four semifinalists from this year's inaugural revamp: Britain, Canada, Russia and Spain.
Serbia lost to Russia in the quarterfinals, while France was eliminated in the group stage.
The new-look 18-team finals - reduced to one week in one city and three matches per tie - is the result of a 25-year partnership between the ITF and Kosmos, an investment group co-founded by Barcelona star Gerard PiquÃ©. The overhaul was aimed at making the traditional team competition more attractive and lucrative.
The draw for the qualifiers will be on Sunday in Madrid.
___
