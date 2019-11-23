No. 2 Ohio State tested but tops No. 9 Penn State 28-17

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, left, defensive lineman Taron Vincent, second from right, and defensive end Chase Young, right, put the pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, runs after a catch as Penn State defenders Cam Brown, left, and Jaquan Brisker make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Penn State linebacker Cam Brown, right, causes Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to fumble the ball before crossing the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State recovered the ball for a touchback. Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, center, runs for a first down against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller, left, breaks up a pass intended for Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State defenders, left to right, Malik Harrison, Chase Young and Tuf Borland sack Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, drags Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks into the end zone for a score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, cuts up field against Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.

The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2 Big Ten) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down 21-0.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some breathing room.

The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning.

