 

Central African Republic pedophilia concerns known in 2017

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/23/2019 10:56 AM

TOKYO -- The Vatican's Caritas Internationalis charity says it learned in 2017 of pedophilia concerns involving its Central African Republic director, but left it for his superiors to investigate and he remained in place and in ministry until this year.

CNN revealed the scandal over the Rev. Luk Delft this week, reporting that the Belgian Salesian priest was appointed to lead the Vatican's main charity in the poverty-stricken country despite a 2012 criminal conviction in Belgium for child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

CNN identified two new alleged victims in Central African Republic since he was posted there.

Michel Roy, former secretary-general of Caritas Internationalis from 2011-2019, said in a statement Saturday he didn't know about the criminal conviction until this year.

