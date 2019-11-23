 

Italian premier: ArcelorMittal will negotiate on steel mill

  • Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference at the end of a meeting with ArcelorMittal's top management, at the Chigi Palace in Rome, late Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Conte says steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to try for a negotiated solution over the fate of a southern Italian steel plant after four-hour-long talks between Conte and ArcelorMittal executives ending Friday before midnight. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference at the end of a meeting with ArcelorMittal's top management, at the Chigi Palace in Rome, late Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Conte says steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to try for a negotiated solution over the fate of a southern Italian steel plant after four-hour-long talks between Conte and ArcelorMittal executives ending Friday before midnight. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/23/2019 8:03 AM

ROME -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to try for a negotiated solution over the fate of a southern Italian steel plant.

Conte and his economy and economic development ministers held four-hour talks ending Friday before midnight with ArcelorMittal's top executives.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Union leaders on Saturday insisted that any deal must exclude layoffs.

The French-Indian steelmaker, currently renting the mill, wants out of a contract obliging it to buy the Taranto plant. It cites production concerns and Italy's removal of immunity from prosecution in case of environmental damage.

Conte said both sides have agreed to seek a delay of next week's court hearing over the contract dispute. He told reporters: 'Let's allow this negotiation to develop' with the goal of agreeing on an industrial plan using 'clean technology.'

The company didn't immediately comment.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 