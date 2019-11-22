Zac Brown cooks up new version of '˜Chicken Fried' for NFL

 

Updated 11/22/2019 12:18 PM

ATLANTA -- The Zac Brown Band is going to lend its sound to the NFL.

The Atlanta-based group will give its 2008 hit ' Chicken Fried ' a holiday twist for the Thanksgiving night matchup between the hometown Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Brown's song will serve as an intro for the NBC-televised game. He says the band is 'excited to help open up such a huge game in our own backyard' and adds, 'Go Falcons!'

The broadcast will begin with Brown receiving a text from Carrie Underwood, who normally provides the soundtrack for the opening of NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Brown reveals his guitar - strategically placed under the table - before going into an acoustic holiday version of the song.

