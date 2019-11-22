Zac Brown cooks up new version of '˜Chicken Fried' for NFL
ATLANTA -- The Zac Brown Band is going to lend its sound to the NFL.
The Atlanta-based group will give its 2008 hit ' Chicken Fried ' a holiday twist for the Thanksgiving night matchup between the hometown Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints.
Brown's song will serve as an intro for the NBC-televised game. He says the band is 'excited to help open up such a huge game in our own backyard' and adds, 'Go Falcons!'
The broadcast will begin with Brown receiving a text from Carrie Underwood, who normally provides the soundtrack for the opening of NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Brown reveals his guitar - strategically placed under the table - before going into an acoustic holiday version of the song.
