Jets release rugby league star Holmes from practice squad

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Updated 11/22/2019 4:10 PM

NEW YORK -- The Jets have released running back-wide receiver Valentine Holmes from the practice squad as he eyes a return to Australia to resume his rugby league career.

The 24-year-old Holmes joined New York in April as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He participated in offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason with New York. As part of the NFL's program, all four AFC East teams received an extra spot on their practice squads this season for players to continue working.

Holmes was a standout winger and fullback for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks of the National Rugby League. He headed to the United States for a chance to pursue his dream of playing American football in the NFL. Holmes had one year left on his contract with the Sharks, but instead had the team release him and passed up about $720,000.

