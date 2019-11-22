Redskins TE Vernon Davis to IR; was out with concussion
Updated 11/22/2019 5:32 PM
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has been placed on injured reserve because of a concussion, ending his season.
Davis has been sidelined since making one catch in Week 4 for the Redskins, who are 1-9 heading into Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
He turns 36 in January and has played 14 years in the NFL.
Davis closes this season, his fourth in Washington, with 10 catches for 123 yards. He also was with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
His roster spot was filled by defensive end Ryan Bee. The Redskins signed Bee off their practice squad.
