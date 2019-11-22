Northwestern rallies past Norfolk State 70-59

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Ryan Young had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Pete Nance added 17 points and Northwestern overcame a slow offensive start for a 70-59 victory over Norfolk State on Friday night.

Miller Kopp had 11 points as Northwestern (2-2) bounced back from a 67-56 home loss to Radford on Tuesday.

'I thought we did a lot of good things, especially because we got down early,' coach Chris Collins said. 'Down 10 early with a young team that's been struggling, a lot of teams would have said, 'Here we go again.'

'Our guys just rallied.'

Northwestern got off to a miserable offensive start - again - and fell behind 18-8 less than seven minutes into the game.

The Wildcats, though, turned the game around on the defensive end, holding Norfolk State scoreless for 6 minutes, 47 seconds, after Collins switched from a zone to man-to-man.

'I thought we were a little stagnant,' Collins said. 'I thought they did a really good job to start the game attacking our zone and I felt like our energy needed a little boost.'

Jermaine Bishop had 24 points as Norfolk State (3-3) dropped its second straight. The Spartans just couldn't maintain their early momentum.

'We focused on coming out and executing against the zone, because we felt like if they went man-to-man, it was to our advantage with our speed,' Norfolk coach Robert Jones said.

'When they went man-to-man, I think, we took it for granted a little bit because we weren't attacking like we should attack and we were going into a lot of one-on-one stuff.'

Northwestern ran off 12 straight points and took its first lead, 20-18, on a 3-pointer by Kopp with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

Before Kopp's basket, the Wildcats were 3 for 17 from the field, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Bishop snapped the scoring drought 30 seconds later with a 3-pointer to put the Spartans back on top, but Northwestern answered with five straight points - a 3 by Nance and a pair of free throws by Anthony Gaines - to regain the lead for good.

The Wildcats led 37-25 at halftime then scored the first four points of the second half for a 41-25 advantage. The closest Norfolk State got after that was 11 points.

'Switching to man helped us to get out in transition and that helped us to the line,' Young said.

Northwestern was 27 for 30 (90%) from the free-throw line, including 16 for 18 in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans also led for the majority of the first half Tuesday at Bradley before struggling in the final 25 minutes of a 69-57 loss. Avoiding offensive droughts is a must to finish strong.

Northwestern: The way this season has started, any win is a cause for celebration. But it also should be a cause for concern that the Wildcats again came out tight against a lower-level Division I opponent. There's no player seemingly willing to step up when the team desperately needs a basket.

GLASS HALF FULL

Northwestern was 19 for 56 (33.9%) from the field and 5 for 22 (22.7%) on 3-pointers, but Collins opted to look at the bright side.

'A lot of positives tonight, especially in a game where you shoot 33% and you win going away,' he said. 'That says a lot about your team's heart and toughness to buckle down and get a win.'

UP NEXT

Norfolk State faces Caldwell Tuesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida.

Northwestern faces Bradley Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25