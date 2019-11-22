 

UN: Spike in violence may jeopardize ending Ebola in Congo

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/22/2019 7:00 AM

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization says there has been 'a very dangerous and alarming development' in efforts to end the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, warning that the eruption of violence may re-ignite the epidemic.

Dr. Mike Ryan, who directs the U.N. health agency's Ebola response, says there were only seven new cases last week. But he told reporters Friday that the near doubling of 'security incidents' is jeopardizing attempts to end the outbreak.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He says officials have made progress in recent months but that 'if security deteriorates in the region, we could work our way to a very bad situation.'

Ryan says WHO understands all the chains of Ebola transmission in this outbreak except one, a high-risk death with more than 300 contacts. Only a third have been followed.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 