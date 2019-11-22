Serbia president defends minister in plagiarism dispute

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's president has dismissed calls for the resignation of the Balkan country's finance minister triggered by a university ruling that he plagiarized parts of the doctoral thesis.

Aleksandar Vucic on Friday told Prva TV that Sinisa Mali 'is doing an excellent job.' Vucic describes the decision on Mali's 2013 paper as 'deeply political.'

Belgrade University, arguably Serbia's most prestigious place of learning, on Thursday said Mali 'literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.'

Mali has denied this. He too has suggested the decision is political, adding 'I know how hard I've worked to be a best student.'

Opponents of Vucic's populists have called for protests to press for the resignation of Mali, a former mayor of Belgrade.