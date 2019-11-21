Jaguars-Titans Preview Capsule

JACKSONVILLE (4-6) AT TENNESSEE (5-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Titans by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jaguars 5-5; Titans 5-5

SERIES RECORD - Titans lead 29-20

LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Titans 20-7, Sept. 19

LAST WEEK - Jaguars lost to Colts 33-13; Titans bye, beat Chiefs 35-32 on Nov. 10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 21, Titans No. 18

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (12).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (29), PASS (8).

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (26).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (14), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Jaguars had nine sacks in last game vs. Titans. ... Jaguars looking to sweep Titans for first time since 2005 and third time in series history. ... Jaguars rank fifth in NFL with 33 sacks. ... Jaguars WR D.J. Chark tied for NFL lead with eight TD catches. He had eight catches for 104 yards and two TDs last week. ... Jaguars QB Nick Foles threw for 296 yards and two TDs with one interception in first start since opener due to injury. ... Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette had 92 yards from scrimmage in last game vs. Titans. Jacksonville DL Calais Campbell had three sacks in last game vs. Titans. ... Titans have won 3 straight at home. ... Titans have won four of past five in series. ... Tennessee leads NFL in red-zone efficiency at 72 percent and has scored on 10 straight drives inside opponents' 20. ... QB Ryan Tannehill has three game-winning drives in four starts with Titans. He has 100 or higher passer rating in three home games for Titans. ... Tennessee RB Derrick Henry leads NFL with 1,457 yards rushing over his past 15 games. ... Titans CB Logan Ryan only player with three or more sacks (3 Â½), three or more interceptions (3) and three or more fumbles forced (3) this season. ... Titans LB Harold Landry has sack in three straight games overall and in six of past seven home games. ... Fantasy tip: Henry is coming off season-high 188 yards rushing, and Jaguars gave up season-worst 264 yards rushing last week. Henry ran for career-best 238 yards and four TDs last time Jaguars visited Nashville.

___

