 

Judge temporarily stops 1st federal execution in 16 years

 
By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/21/2019 8:30 AM

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge in the District of Columbia has temporarily halted the first federal execution in 16 years as a lawsuit on how the government intends to carry it out continues.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutka said Thursday the public is not served by 'short-circuiting' legitimate judicial process. She says it's better that every effort is made to ensure the most serious type of punishment is imposed lawfully.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Death row inmates challenged the procedures the government intends to use to carry out executions.

Danny Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was the first person scheduled to be executed, on Dec. 9.

Lee was convicted in the 1996 deaths of an Arkansas family as part of a plot to set up a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 