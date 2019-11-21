Bolivia's socialist party considers a future without Morales

A relative reaches into a bag of coca leaves as she sits in the bed of a pickup truck transporting coffins that contain the bodies of two men killed during clashes between security forces and supporters of former President Evo Morales, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. At least eight people were killed Tuesday when police and soldiers cleared a blockade of a fuel plant by Morales' backers in El Alto. Associated Press

Anti-government demonstrators accompany the remains of people killed in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces, in a funeral procession into La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. At least eight people were killed Tuesday when security forces cleared a blockade of a fuel plant by supporters of former President Evo Morales at protesters in the city of El Alto. Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- After a month of deadly unrest, the political party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales appears to be positioning itself for a future without the man who led the country for 14 years.

New indigenous leaders in the Movement Toward Socialism party are talking about change, a sign that they are open to the idea of contesting elections without Morales as a candidate.

'We're an organized party and we have to be revamped for the elections,' said MÃ³nica Eva Copa, a party leader who is the new Senate president.

'We're open to change,' Copa said.

Even so, there appear to be divisions in the party once led by Morales, who resigned Nov. 10 after a disputed election in October and sought asylum in Mexico.

While some members say Morales should let others lead, one Movement Toward Socialism lawmaker has suggested Morales is entitled to be a candidate in any new elections.

Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine ÃÃ±ez, has sent a bill on holding new elections to congress, which is dominated by the Movement Toward Socialism.

Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of violence in which at least 30 people have been killed.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, claimed re-election in last month's vote, but the opposition alleged fraud and protests against the president broke out. An audit by the Organization of American States concluded there were irregularities in the vote and Morales quit after the military urged him to do so.

While some Morales supporters want him to return from exile and he has described himself as 'president-elect,' some leading lawmakers in his party are taking a more nuanced position.

Lawmaker Juan Cala of the Movement Toward Socialism is a critic of the interim government that replaced Morales, but he also said the rank-and-file of his party had become increasingly isolated from Morales toward the end of his rule.

'Now his inner circle is in exile, we're still here and it's up to us to renovate politics,' Cala said.

ÃÃ±ez, the interim president, has said Morales could face prosecution for electoral fraud if he returns to Bolivia. Her government has also accused the former leader of stirring up violent demonstrators from his base in Mexico.

Morales' party, though remains powerful. Most of Bolivia's mayors, governors and biggest unions are affiliated with the Movement Toward Socialism.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that the U.S. believes Morales has no place in Bolivia's political future.

'Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions,' Pompeo said in a statement.