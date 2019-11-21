 

Portuguese police stage protest march over pay, conditions

  • Police officers hold a banner reading in Portuguese "Respect, dignity and appreciation" during a protest in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Thousands of off-duty Portuguese police officers are marching through Lisbon in a protest over pay and working conditions.

  • Two whistles hang from the neck of a police officer during a protest in Lisbon, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Thousands of off-duty Portuguese police officers are marching through Lisbon in a protest over pay and working conditions.

Associated Press
Updated 11/21/2019 10:36 AM

LISBON, Portugal -- Thousands of off-duty Portuguese police officers are marching through Lisbon in a protest over pay and working conditions.

Organizers said they expected more than 10,000 police from across the country to attend the demonstration Thursday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Uniformed police, including riot units, watched over the march. Authorities erected barricades in front of parliament, where the march was due to finish.

Previous police protests have ended in scuffles with uniformed colleagues.

The protesters want wage increases, saying the starting pay of 789 euros ($875) a month before tax for a police officer is not enough.

They are also demanding that outstanding bonuses be paid, danger pay, early retirement terms and more government investment in police equipment.

