 

One-game suspension for Browns' Ogunjobi's upheld

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Garrett is in New York for an appeals hearing to try to get the NFL to reduce an indefinite suspension that has temporarily ended Garrett's season and tarnished his career. Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for violently striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/20/2019 5:09 PM

CLEVELAND -- The one-game NFL suspension for Browns starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer.

Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph seconds after Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett swung a helmet and struck the Steelers QB in the head. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for his alarming assault. His appeal was heard in New York on Wednesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Former NFL player James Thrash let Ogunjobi's suspension stand, but did rescind a $10,527 fine. Ogunjobi will miss Sunday's game against Miami.

After Garrett smashed Rudolph with the helmet, Ogunjobi ran up behind and pushed the helmet-less quarterback to the ground.

Thrash also heard Garrett's appeal while Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks listened Tuesday to an appeal by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

The league said those decisions will come 'later this week.'

