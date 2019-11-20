 

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters

 
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe police with riot gear have fired tear gas and struck people who gathered to hear a speech by the country's top opposition leader.

Dozens of people are running and dodging baton blows in the capital, Harare.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers cordoned off the Movement for Democratic Change party headquarters ahead of Nelson Chamisa's speech. They are patrolling with water cannons.

Public discontent has grown in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of economic prosperity and more political freedoms.

Only pro-government marches have been allowed in recent months, while similar moves by the opposition, labor and human rights groups have been met with strong police action.

Police deny accusations they have banned this latest event.

Chamisa still disputes his narrow loss to Mnangagwa in last year's election.

