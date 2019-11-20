Ex-Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh charged with fraud and tax evasion involving sales of self-published children's books
Updated 11/20/2019 8:24 AM
BALTIMORE -- Ex-Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh charged with fraud and tax evasion involving sales of self-published children's books.
