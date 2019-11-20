 

Possible meteor outburst this week worth a look up

 
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/20/2019 12:45 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Scientists are predicting a rare meteor outburst this week that may be brief but incredibly intense.

A brilliant flurry in the sky near the Unicorn constellation is expected Thursday night over the eastern half of North America and all South America. The action should unfold early Friday morning over the western portions of Europe and Africa.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hundreds of shooting stars may be visible as Earth plows through the dusty tail of an unidentified comet.

The alpha Monocerotids - named after the constellation Monoceros or the Unicorn - most recently produced an outburst in 1995.

NASA's Ames Research Center scientist Peter Jenniskens and the Finnish Fireball Networks' Esko Lyytinen anticipate another good show. They encourage stargazers to look up, but get out early because peak viewing time is short.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 