Climate activist's Holocaust remarks spark anger in Germany

BERLIN -- A British environmental activist has sparked anger in Germany after appearing to downplay the Holocaust in an interview.

Roger Hallam, who co-founded the activist group Extinction Rebellion that campaigns against climate change, told German newspaper Die Zeit that the Nazis' murder of 6 million Jews was merely one of many genocides.

In extracts from the interview released by Die Zeit on Wednesday, Hallam is quoted describing the Holocaust as 'just another (expletive) in human history.'

The comments drew a swift rebuke from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the co-leader of Germany's environmentalist Green Party Robert Habeck.

It was also condemned by the German and British branches of Extinction Rebellion.