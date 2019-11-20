Pope Francis calls for action to safeguard women, children

Pope Francis, center, walks with his cousin Ana Rosa Sivori, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Thailand. Associated Press

Pope Francis, left, walks with his cousin Ana Rosa Sivori, center, as Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha shows the way during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Thailand. Associated Press

Pope Francis listens to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Thailand. Associated Press

BANGKOK -- Pope Francis has called for migrants to be welcomed and for women and children to be protected from exploitation, abuse and enslavement as he began a busy two days of activities in Thailand.

Francis pleaded for action against one of the region's greatest scourges - human trafficking to fuel the forced labor and sex trade industries - as he opened a weeklong visit to Asia on Thursday.

He praised the Thai government's efforts to fight human trafficking in a speech at host Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's offices. But he appealed for greater international commitment to protect women and children 'who are violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse.'

He called for ways to 'uproot this evil and to provide ways to restore their dignity.'