PayPal buying shopping and rewards company Honey for $4B
Updated 11/20/2019 5:27 PM
SAN JOSE, Calf. -- Payments platform PayPal says it is buying shopping and rewards company Honey Science Corp. for $4 billion.
Founded in 2012, Honey helps people find online coupons and discounts while they shop online. It has about 17 million monthly users.
PayPal Inc. said Wednesday the acquisition will help its merchants attract new customers by offering personalized deals and offers. It says it also hopes to reach shoppers earlier, not just when they are paying at checkout.
PayPal says Honey will keep its headquarters in Los Angeles and its co-founders will join PayPal, which is based in San Jose.
The acquisition comes amid growing competition in the online payments market.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.