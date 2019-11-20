Clarification: California-Oil Well Moratorium story
Updated 11/20/2019 8:26 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In a story Nov. 19 about California Gov. Gavin Newsom issuing a moratorium on permits for wells using high-pressure steam to extract oil, The Associated Press reported that a Chevron well suffered a massive leak, while others that use that method have not had spills. The story should have made clear some wells not owned by Chevron also have had spills.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.