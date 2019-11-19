 

Browns place starting safety Burnett on injured reserve

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) returns an interception as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tevin Jones pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) returns an interception as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tevin Jones pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Associated Press

  • Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) catches an interception during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Browns strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) catches an interception during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2019 11:38 AM

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, another setback for Cleveland's defense.

Burnett got hurt during Thursday night's victory over Pittsburgh. He had five tackles and an interception against one of his former teams before leaving in the second quarter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The loss of Burnett complicates things for the Browns, who could be without star defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of the season following his indefinite suspension for hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.

The Browns may also be missing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph.

Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine could get more playing time now that Burnett's season is over. The fourth-round pick out of Miami was on the field for 33 plays against the Steelers.

Tight end David Njoku could fill the open roster spot. He's eligible to play this week after being out since Week 2 with a broken wrist.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 