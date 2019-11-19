 

Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech to open 2024-25 seasons together

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2019 2:36 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech have agreed to open the 2024 and 2025 seasons against each other.

The schools announced the series Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Vanderbilt will host Virginia Tech in the 2024 opener on Aug. 31 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. Then Vanderbilt will visit Blacksburg, Virginia on Aug. 30, for the 2025 opener. These teams have not played since 1989 when Vanderbilt visited in Blacksburg.

The 2024 opener will be the sixth game for Vanderbilt at Nissan Stadium where the Commodores are 2-3 all-time.

Playing Virginia Tech means Vanderbilt has moved a pair of games with Stanford originally scheduled for 2024 and 20205 to 2032 in Stanford and Nashville in 2033.

The Commodores also announced they will open the 2026 season hosting Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky in 2027.

___

