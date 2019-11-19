 

Tottenham fires manager Pochettino after 5Â½ years

  • Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino sits on the bench before the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Tottenham, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

    Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino sits on the bench before the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Tottenham, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Associated Press

Associated Press
Updated 11/19/2019 2:57 PM

LONDON -- Tottenham has fired manager Mauricio Pochettino, less than six months after he led the team to the final of the Champions League.

Pochettino leaves after 5Â½ years in the job, during which he transformed the club into a title contender but never managed to win a trophy.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Despite Spurs reaching their first Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool, they have been in poor form in the Premier League for most of 2019 and are currently in 14th place.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says the board was 'extremely reluctant to make this change' but that 'regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and the beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.'

___

