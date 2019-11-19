Duclair scores twice, leads Senators over Red Wings 4-3

Ottawa Senators center Filip Chlapik (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dylan McIlrath (20) defends against Ottawa Senators center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) skates past Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) and Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair (10) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Tuesday night.

John Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period when the Senators were outshot 16-3.

Valtteri Filppula had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which ended a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots.

Mantha scored with 2:46 left and Bernier pulled for the extra attacker to make it 4-3. It was his 12th goal.

The Senators scored three goals in a 5:22 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Duclair got his second goal of the game and ninth of the season five minutes into the middle period to tie it at 2. Pageau scored on a breakaway 57 seconds later for his 12th goal, and Tkachuk scored off a feed from Duclair at 10:22 to make it 4-2.

Duclair gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 3:08 into the game with his first goal of the night.

Fabbri tied it at 9:57 of the first when his shot from the right circle trickled through Nilsson and was accidentally kicked in by Ottawa's Logan Brown. It was Fabbri's fourth goal. Filppula's short-handed goal with 1:28 remaining in the opening period gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. It was his third.

Hronek appeared to tie it 34 seconds after Duclair's goal, but the Senators challenged the play was offside. Replays showed that Tyler Bertuzzi was offside along the right boards.

NOTE: Ottawa RW Max Veronneau made his season debut after being recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday. ... Hronek returned after missing two games with a leg injury. ... Red Wings D Mike Green left the game with an upper-body injury. ... Hockey Hall of Fame member and former Red Wings and Senators goaltender Dominik Hasek was at the game. He won two Stanley Cups with Detroit. He was saluted on the jumbotron during a play stoppage in the first period

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Montreal on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Visit Columbus on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports