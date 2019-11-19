UN '˜concerned' about Trump's exoneration of 3 US servicemen

GENEVA -- The U.N. human rights office says it's 'very concerned' about U.S. President Donald Trump's exoneration of three U.S. servicemen accused of war crimes, calling one pardon in a pending case 'particularly troubling.'

Office spokesman Rupert Colville said Tuesday the moves 'run against the letter and the spirit of international law' requiring accountability for such violations and send a 'disturbing signal' to military forces worldwide.

One of the pardons announced Friday went to Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a former Green Beret accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan in 2010. Golsteyn believed the man was a legal target and was responsible for an explosion that killed two U.S. Marines.

Colville called that pardon 'particularly troubling' because it cut short judicial processes. Golsteyn was to stand trial by court-martial in February.

