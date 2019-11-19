Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria after rocket attack
Updated 11/19/2019 10:55 PM
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says it has carried out a 'wide-scale' strike on Iranian targets in Syria following a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the previous day.
In a statement early Wednesday, the military says fighter jets struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missiles, weapons warehouses and military bases.
The military said it also struck positions of the Syrian army after a Syrian air defense missile was fired.
Israel said the rocket attack on the Golan Heights was 'further clear proof of the purpose of Iranian entrenchment in Syria.'
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.