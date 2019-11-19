EasyJet says it will operate net-zero carbon flights

LONDON -- European budget airline easyJet says it will become the first major carrier to operate net-zero carbon flights, offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used on every flight.

The company says Tuesday it will offset the carbon 'by investing in projects that include planting trees or protecting against deforestation.'' The cost of the program is estimated at 25 million pounds ($32 million).

The airline described the effort as an 'interim measure" while new technologies are being developed, including efforts to develop hybrid and electric planes. The measure is part of other initiatives to reduce emissions, such as using a single engine when taxiing.

EasyJet says that as part of a goal to de-carbonize aviation, it has signed a preliminary deal with Airbus to jointly research hybrid and electric aircraft.