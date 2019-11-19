 

GateHouse, Gannett join, become largest US newspaper chain

 
By TALI ARBEL
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2019 4:33 PM

NEW YORK -- GateHouse has closed its $1.1 billion takeover of Gannett, promising a $300 million cut in annual costs as it becomes the country's largest newspaper company by far at a time when print publications are in precipitous decline.

The new company keeps the Gannett name and brings about 260 daily papers together, including USA Today, The Arizona Republic, the Providence Journal and the Austin American-Statesman.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It has set itself a challenging task. Its executives say they can support local journalism by expanding digital businesses. Digital today makes up only about a quarter of its combined revenue.

Meanwhile, there's a high-interest $1.8 billion loan to be paid back to private-equity firm Apollo. Layoffs are expected. Executives say they will try not to slash reporting jobs.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 