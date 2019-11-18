Mack's injury gives opportunity to other Indy running backs

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack will be out indefinitely with a fractured right hand.

Coach Frank Reich says Mack already has undergone a 'procedure' and the team had not established a timetable for his return.

The third-year player was injured after a 20-yard run in the third quarter of Sunday's 33-13 victory over Jacksonville. He had already rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown before getting hurt.

Jonathan Williams received most of the carries following Mack's departure and ran 13 times for a career-high 109 yards, giving the Colts two 100-yard rushers for the first time since October 1985.

Reich also says rookie safety Khari Willis entered the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury late in Sunday's game.

