Italy beats Armenia 9-1 for biggest win since 1948
PALERMO, Sicily -- Italy achieved its biggest win in more than 70 years when it beat Armenia 9-1 in its last qualifier for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.
Italy's biggest win since a 9-0 result against the United States in 1948 featured three Italians scoring their first international goals.
NicolÃ² Zaniolo, debutant Riccardo Orsolini, and Federico Chiesa all got off the mark to help Italy to a record-extending 11th successive victory.
Chiesa hit the woodwork twice before finishing off the scoring for Italy nine minutes from time.
Italy, which had already qualified for Euro 2020 as Group J winner, ensured it progressed with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 matches. It also beat the United States in a friendly last year.
Italy was 2-0 up after less than 10 minutes and 4-0 at halftime following a Ciro Immobile brace, Zaniolo's goal, and one for NicolÃ² Barella.
There was a less frantic start to the second period but Zaniolo added another in the 64th and Alessio Romagnoli bundled in a rebound and Jorginho converted a penalty.
Edgar Babayan pulled one back for Armenia between the goals for Orsolini and Chiesa.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports