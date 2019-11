Italy beats Armenia 9-1 for biggest win since 1948

Italy's Ciro Immobile, left, scores his side's first goal past Armenia's goalkeeper Aram Airapetyan during a group J qualifying soccer match between Italy and Armenia at the Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Italy's Nicolo' Zaniolo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a group J qualifying soccer match between Italy and Armenia at the Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Italy's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates after scoring his side's eights goal during a group J qualifying soccer match between Italy and Armenia at the Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Italy's Nicolo' Barella, right, celebrates with teammate Nicolo' Zaniolo after he scored his side's third goal during a group J qualifying soccer match between Italy and Armenia at the Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (ANSA via AP) Associated Press

PALERMO, Sicily -- Italy achieved its biggest win in more than 70 years when it beat Armenia 9-1 in its last qualifier for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

Italy's biggest win since a 9-0 result against the United States in 1948 featured three Italians scoring their first international goals.

Nicolò Zaniolo, debutant Riccardo Orsolini, and Federico Chiesa all got off the mark to help Italy to a record-extending 11th successive victory.

Chiesa hit the woodwork twice before finishing off the scoring for Italy nine minutes from time.

Italy, which had already qualified for Euro 2020 as Group J winner, ensured it progressed with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 matches. It also beat the United States in a friendly last year.

Italy was 2-0 up after less than 10 minutes and 4-0 at halftime following a Ciro Immobile brace, Zaniolo's goal, and one for Nicolò Barella.

There was a less frantic start to the second period but Zaniolo added another in the 64th and Alessio Romagnoli bundled in a rebound and Jorginho converted a penalty.

Edgar Babayan pulled one back for Armenia between the goals for Orsolini and Chiesa.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports