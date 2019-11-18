 

Camel, cow, donkey found roaming together along Kansas road

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/18/2019 12:25 PM

GODDARD, Kan. -- Authorities have found the owners of a camel, cow and donkey that were spotted roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene.

Police in Goddard had asked for help over the weekend in a Facebook post locating the owners of the 'three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).' The post said that if police couldn't find the owners, they would be 'halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belonged to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

Amid the search, one poster inquired, 'Are there 3 wise looking men near?' Another said, 'who knows, they may lead you to the second coming.'

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

