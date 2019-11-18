T-Mobile says Sievert to become CEO in May 2020
Updated 11/18/2019 9:28 AM
T-Mobile says Mike Sievert will become CEO in May, following the end of John Legere's contract.
The company said Monday that the move is part of its succession plan.
Legere will remain with the company as a board member. Sievert, who has worked with Legere for the past seven years, currently serves as president, chief operating officer and a director.
