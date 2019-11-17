NFL Today, Week 11

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills linebacker Corey Thompson (52) misses a tackle as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs for t touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Williams (33) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. Associated Press

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-4) and Philip Rivers and the Chargers (4-6) meet at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium. The playing surface was a story line last year in the Chiefs' game against the Rams when it was deemed unplayable and relocated to Los Angeles because of rain and the stadium having hosted concerts less than a month before the game. Both teams have received favorable reports on the field this year. The Chiefs have won nine of the past 10 meetings.

___

STARS

Passing

- Lamar Jackson, Ravens, threw four touchdown passes, ran for 86 yards and helped Baltimore roll to its sixth straight victory, 41-7 over Houston.

- Dak Prescott, Cowboys, had 444 yards passing and three touchdowns, lifting Dallas over Detroit 35-27.

- Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 31 seconds left for his fourth TD pass of the game and San Francisco rallied for a 36-26 victory over Arizona.

- Kirk Cousins, Vikings, went 29 for 35 for 319 yards and three scores to help Minnesota rally from a 20-point halftime deficit and beat Denver 27-23.

- Sam Darnold, Jets, threw for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in New York's 34-17 win at Washington.

- Josh Allen, Bills, tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami with a 37-20 victory.

___

Rushing

- Jonathan Williams and Marlon Mack, Colts. Williams ran for 116 yards on 13 carries and Mack had 109 and a touchdown on 14 attempts before leaving with a hand injury in Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over Jacksonville.

- Gus Edwards, Ravens, had 112 yards rushing and a TD on just eight carries in Baltimore's 41-7 win over Houston.

- Josh Jacobs, Raiders, ran for 112 yards on 23 carries in Oakland's 17-10 victory over Cincinnati.

- Todd Gurley, Rams, tied a season high with 97 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in Los Angeles' 17-7 win over Chicago.

- Joe Mixon, Bengals, had 86 yards rushing and a TD in Cincinnati's 17-10 loss at Oakland.

___

Receiving

- John Brown, Bills, caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns to help lift Buffalo over Miami 37-20.

- Michael Gallup, Cowboys, had nine catches for 148 yards in Dallas' 35-27 win at Detroit.

- Calvin Ridley, Falcons, caught eight passes for 143 yards and a TD in Atlanta's 29-3 win at Carolina.

- Michael Thomas, Saints, had eight catches for 114 yards in New Orleans' 34-17 win at Tampa Bay and became the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season.

- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, caught 11 passes for 121 yards and the running back also had 70 yards rushing in Carolina's 29-3 loss to Atlanta.

___

Special Teams

- Jakeem Grant, Dolphins, returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown - his fourth career kick or punt return for a score - in Miami's 37-20 loss to Buffalo.

- Kenjon Barner, Falcons, returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in Atlanta's 29-3 victory at Carolina.

- Stephen Hauschka, Bills, kicked field goals of 51, 34 and 21 yards, and made all four of his extra-point attempts in Buffalo's 37-20 win at Miami.

___

Defense

- Jamal Adams, Jets, had three sacks in New York's 34-17 victory at Washington.

- Marcus Williams, Saints, returned the third of New Orleans' four interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown in a 34-17 win at Tampa Bay.

- D.J. Reed, 49ers, had a fumble recovery for a 4-yard touchdown on the final play of San Francisco's 36-26 win after a botched lateral by Arizona.

- Maxx Crosby, Raiders, set a team rookie record with four sacks in Oakland's 17-10 win over Cincinnati.

- Shelby Harris, Broncos, sacked Kirk Cousins three times in Denver's 27-23 loss at Minnesota.

___

MILESTONES

New Orleans' Michael Thomas became the first player in league history with 90-plus catches in the first 10 games of a season after getting eight catches for 114 yards in the Saints' 34-17 win at Tampa Bay. He also became the first player with at least 90 receptions in each of his first four NFL seasons. ... Houston's DeAndre Hopkins had seven receptions in the Texans' 41-7 loss at Baltimore. At 27 years and 164 days old, he became the second-youngest player in league history to reach 600 catches - trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (27, 110). ... Indianapolis rushed for a season-high 264 yards and overpowered Jacksonville 33-13 for the franchise's 300th win since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. ... Oakland's Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards in the Raiders' 17-10 win over Cincinnati, giving him four 100-yard games to break Marcus Allen's 37-year-old team rookie record. Jacobs had already surpassed the record for most yards rushing by a Raiders rookie.

___

STREAKS & STATS

Washington set a franchise record by going 16 consecutive quarters without a touchdown before Derrius Guice scored on a 45-yard screen pass from Dwayne Haskins early in the fourth quarter of the Redskins' 34-17 loss to the New York Jets. The Redskins' 16 quarters without a TD were the most by any team since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. ... Minnesota erased a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Denver 27-23. The last team guilty of such a severe second-half collapse was Atlanta on Oct. 26, 2014, when a 21-0 lead at home turned into a 22-21 victory for Detroit. According to Sportradar, this was only the 14th time in NFL history that a 20-plus-point halftime lead turned into defeat.

___

STARTS

Cincinnati lost 17-10 at Oakland and remained the NFL's lone team without a victory. The Bengals' 0-10 record matches the 1993 team for the worst start in franchise history. ... Buffalo's 7-3 start is its best 10-game record since 1999.

___

RUSHING RAVENS

Baltimore rushed for 263 yards in its 41-7 win over Houston in Week 11. With 2,038 yards rushing through 10 games, the Ravens are the seventh team since 1970 - and first since the 1978 New England Patriots - with at least 2,000 yards in its first 10 games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had 86 yards rushing, giving him at least 60 in seven consecutive games, surpassing Michael Vick (2004) for the longest streak by a QB. Jackson's 1,483 yards rushing are the most by a QB in his first two seasons, surpassing Cam Newton (1,447).

___

DAK ATTACK

Dallas' Dak Prescott passed for 444 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 35-27 win at Detroit. He has four games with at least 375 yards passing and two TD passes, tying Joe Montana (four games in 1990) for the most such games through a team's first 10 games of a season.

___

BIG MAC

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey had 191 yards from scrimmage yards (121 receiving, 70 rushing) in the Panthers' 29-3 loss to Atlanta and caught 11 passes - the seventh game of his career with at least 10. That surpasses the mark set by Larry Centers and LaDainian Tomlinson. McCaffrey has 12 games with at least 50 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving, tied with Herschel Walker for the most in a player's first three seasons. He also joined O.J. Simpson (1975), Eric Dickerson (1983), Emmitt Smith (1995) and Ahman Green (2003) as the only players with at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 14 TDs from scrimmage in a team's first 10 games.

___

AWESOME ADAMS

Jets safety Jamal Adams became the second defensive back in the past decade with three sacks in a game, accomplishing the feat in New York's 34-17 win at Washington. He matched Mike Hilton of the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017). With six sacks, Adams set the Jets single-season franchise record for the most by a defensive back. He has five in the past two games, and his 11Â½ for his career are the most by a Jets defensive back. Adams is the third defensive back to record at least two sacks in consecutive weeks since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic, joining Aaron Beasley (2000) and Carnell Lake (1997). Adams' five sacks over a two-game span are the most since Lake also had five in '97.

___

DUAL THREAT

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Bills' 37-20 win over Miami. He has thrown for 13 TDs and run for seven, joining Cam Newton (2011-12) as the only players with at least 10 TD passes and seven TD runs in consecutive seasons. It took Allen just 22 games to get 15 TD runs, the second-fewest by a QB in NFL history behind only Newton's 18 games.

___

NO DOUBTING THOMAS

New Orleans' Michael Thomas had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 win at Tampa Bay. That gave him 94 receptions this year, the most by a player in his team's first 10 games in a season - surpassing the 89 by Marvin Harrison in 2002 and Julio Jones in 2015. Thomas also has the most catches (415) by a player in his first four seasons and is the first with at least 90 receptions in each of his first four seasons.

___

MINING FOR TALENT

All four of San Francisco's touchdown catches in a 36-26 win over Arizona came from undrafted players. Backup tight end Ross Dwelley had two playing for the injured George Kittle, Kendrick Bourne added one in the fourth quarter and Jeff Wilson Jr. had the game-winner with 31 seconds left. It was just the 10th time since the merger that a team got four TD catches from undrafted players in a single game.

___

SIDELINED

Marlon Mack rushed 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a hand injury in the third quarter of Indianapolis' 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts also lost rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in the third quarter. ... In Cincinnati's loss at Oakland, Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was carted off the field with a scary-looking neck injury after he was hit from behind by Curtis Riley. The game was delayed for several minutes while Tate was attended to on the field. He flashed a thumbs-up as he was moved off the field. Coach Zac Taylor said Tate could talk and had motion after the game. ... In San Francisco's comeback win over Arizona, 49ers defensive end Dee Ford left in the first half with a hamstring injury. ... Minnesota strong safety Harrison Smith hurt a hamstring in the fourth quarter against Denver and didn't return.

___

SPEAKING

'They had the eye of the tiger.' - Buffalo coach Sean McDermott after the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 37-20.

___

- 'That was remarkable. It was incredible. I haven't seen anything quite like it - since last week.' - Baltimore coach John Harbaugh on quarterback Lamar Jackson's 39-yard run in which he broke six tackles in the Ravens' 41-7 win over Houston. Jackson had a dazzling 47-yard TD run against Cincinnati last week.

___

'Good read on the play. Keeps his quarterback rating up there pretty high. I'm sure he'll ice his shoulder this week, massage it. Great play by Julian.' - New England coach Bill Belichick on wide receiver Julian Edelman's go-ahead 15-yard TD pass to Phillip Dorsett in the Patriots' 17-10 win at Philadelphia.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL